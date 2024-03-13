Short Interest in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Expands By 64.5%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the February 14th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGAS opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGAS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

