Short Interest in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Declines By 50.3%

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the February 14th total of 422,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of UVE stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $605.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,191,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,267,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 339,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 242,895 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 199.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48,546 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 189.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 50,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UVE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

