Short Interest in two (NYSE:TWOA) Declines By 50.0%

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TWO Price Performance

TWOA opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. TWO has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

Get TWO alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TWO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TWO by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TWO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TWO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.