Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Grows By 2,514.3%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 2,514.3% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Performance
Turmalina Metals stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
