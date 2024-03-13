Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Grows By 2,514.3%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 2,514.3% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Performance

Turmalina Metals stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 40,340 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

