Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Declines By 79.5%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the February 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. THK has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.79.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $567.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.63 million. THK had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that THK will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

