Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Rises By 800.0%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tecogen Price Performance

TGEN opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark lowered shares of Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc manufactures, installs, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

