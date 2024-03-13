Short Interest in Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Declines By 51.9%

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the February 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Stingray Group Stock Performance
Shares of STGYF stock opened at C$5.41 on Wednesday. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$5.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.13.
About Stingray Group
