Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Drops By 45.1%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the February 14th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Rightmove Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

