Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Drops By 46.6%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 14th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $274,847.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,720,070 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,777. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

