Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Drops By 46.6%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 14th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.85.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling
