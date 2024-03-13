Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declines By 54.8%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the February 14th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Oxford Square Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.32.
Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 13.86%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 2,101.05%.
Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
Featured Articles
