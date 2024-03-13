Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declines By 54.8%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the February 14th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 13.86%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 2,101.05%.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital

About Oxford Square Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 293.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Articles

