Short Interest in Next.e.GO (NASDAQ:EGOX) Drops By 57.7%

Next.e.GO (NASDAQ:EGOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the February 14th total of 766,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Next.e.GO

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Next.e.GO stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Next.e.GO (NASDAQ:EGOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Next.e.GO as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Next.e.GO Stock Performance

Next.e.GO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 1,468,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,549. Next.e.GO has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25.

About Next.e.GO

Next.e.GO B.V. manufactures and markets electric vehicles and sustainable mobility systems. It engages in the production of its e.GO Life platform, driving the development of additional models and offering value-adding features to the customers, including the battery swap. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Aachen, Germany.

