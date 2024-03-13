Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Drops By 54.8%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the February 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Mowi ASA stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 16.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

Mowi ASA Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.1347 dividend. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

