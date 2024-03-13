Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Rises By 120.4%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the February 14th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Lithium Chile Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LTMCF remained flat at $0.50 on Wednesday. 35,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.71.
About Lithium Chile
