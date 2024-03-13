Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Rises By 120.4%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the February 14th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:LTMCF remained flat at $0.50 on Wednesday. 35,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

