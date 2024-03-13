Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Increases By 1,143.9%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,208,000 shares, an increase of 1,143.9% from the February 14th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kansai Paint Price Performance

Shares of KSANF stock remained flat at $16.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. Kansai Paint has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.

About Kansai Paint

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

