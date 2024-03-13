Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Increases By 1,143.9%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,208,000 shares, an increase of 1,143.9% from the February 14th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kansai Paint Price Performance
Shares of KSANF stock remained flat at $16.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. Kansai Paint has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.
About Kansai Paint
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kansai Paint
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price from Here
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.