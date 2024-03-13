Short Interest in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Declines By 50.0%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $460.71 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -48.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLYB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

