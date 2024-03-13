Short Interest in Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Declines By 56.0%

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the February 14th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HLOGF stock remained flat at C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 855,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,630. Helium One Global has a 52-week low of C$0.00 and a 52-week high of C$0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

