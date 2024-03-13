Short Interest in Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Declines By 56.0%

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the February 14th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Helium One Global Price Performance
HLOGF stock remained flat at C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 855,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,630. Helium One Global has a 52-week low of C$0.00 and a 52-week high of C$0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.
About Helium One Global
