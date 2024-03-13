Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Rises By 1,857.7%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 370,000 shares, an increase of 1,857.7% from the February 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,096,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.45. 8,249,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

