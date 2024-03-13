Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Rises By 1,857.7%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 370,000 shares, an increase of 1,857.7% from the February 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,096,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.45. 8,249,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $35.67.
About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.