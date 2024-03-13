Short Interest in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Declines By 58.0%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the February 14th total of 724,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Stock Performance

Shares of EMCORE stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,364. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Featured Articles

