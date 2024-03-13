Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Decreases By 55.8%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the February 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

E.On Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 23,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. E.On has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

