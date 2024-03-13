Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Drops By 57.1%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock remained flat at $7.38 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,147. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLAKY

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.