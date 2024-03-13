Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Expands By 1,042.9%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a growth of 1,042.9% from the February 14th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
DBCCF remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 27,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,961. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
