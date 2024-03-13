Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Expands By 1,042.9%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a growth of 1,042.9% from the February 14th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

DBCCF remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 27,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,961. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.