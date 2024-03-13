Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Grows By 1,948.3%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 546,900 shares, an increase of 1,948.3% from the February 14th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CLPBY stock remained flat at $14.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,519. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $953.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Coloplast A/S will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

