Short Interest in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Expands By 140.0%

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUJA remained flat at $10.49 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

