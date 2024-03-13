Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Rises By 363.6%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCLGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. 2,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCLFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

