Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Rises By 363.6%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. 2,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 ( NASDAQ:ATLCL Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

(Get Free Report)

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.