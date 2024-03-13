Short Interest in Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Decreases By 66.7%

Argan SA (OTCMKTS:ARLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Argan Stock Performance

Argan stock remained flat at $92.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. Argan has a one year low of $73.03 and a one year high of $92.50.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Argan SA engages in designing, building, developing, owning, leasing, and managing logistical platforms in France. It is also involved in the development and management of land. The company's real estate property consists of a total area of 806,000 square meters. It serves shippers and logistics companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.