Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Declines By 91.7%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 3.3 %

ANPDY stock traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.16. 5,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $206.58 and a one year high of $376.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.08.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.