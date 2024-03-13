Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Declines By 91.7%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 3.3 %
ANPDY stock traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.16. 5,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $206.58 and a one year high of $376.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.08.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
