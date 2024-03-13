Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,647. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.53.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

