SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

SFL has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. SFL has a dividend payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. SFL has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.57 million for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,258,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 71,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SFL by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SFL by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in SFL by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 35,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in SFL by 326.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 154,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

