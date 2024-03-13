ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.66% of ServiceNow worth $9,923,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in ServiceNow by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 23.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,217,000 after buying an additional 461,614 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded down $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $784.04. The stock had a trading volume of 431,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,919. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.80 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $756.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.