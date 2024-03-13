SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Holdings Raised by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,665 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.