SecureWorks (SCWX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect SecureWorks to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SecureWorks Trading Down 6.0 %
NASDAQ SCWX opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $526.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Activity at SecureWorks
In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $127,771. 83.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SecureWorks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.