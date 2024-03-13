SecureWorks (SCWX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect SecureWorks to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $526.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $127,771. 83.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

About SecureWorks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 1,998.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

