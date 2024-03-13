Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will earn $10.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.87 per share.

GPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

NYSE GPI opened at $264.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $194.33 and a fifty-two week high of $310.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.86 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $202,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.41%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

