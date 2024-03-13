Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

In related news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 50,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $715,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,408,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,561,340.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 109,757 shares of company stock worth $1,589,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after acquiring an additional 156,929 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,480,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 905.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

