Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

