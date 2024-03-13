Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.48

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.48 and last traded at $79.45, with a volume of 456056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.02.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

