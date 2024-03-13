Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $74.64. 289,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $74.67.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

