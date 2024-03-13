Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Cut by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after purchasing an additional 882,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. 309,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $38.97.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

