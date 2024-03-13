SC US Ttgp LTD. Has $1.99 Billion Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SC US Ttgp LTD. trimmed its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,041,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,814 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 18.4% of SC US Ttgp LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned approximately 3.96% of Snowflake worth $1,992,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 506,978 shares of company stock worth $103,750,363. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.8 %

SNOW stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,701,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,507. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.44. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.62 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

