Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,880.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.18%.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.25.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.
