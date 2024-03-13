Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,880.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.18%.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 7,959.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68,530 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest, most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.