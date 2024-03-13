Sangita Shah Acquires 110,565 Shares of Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) Stock

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) insider Sangita Shah purchased 110,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £45,331.65 ($58,080.27).

Kinovo Stock Performance

Kinovo stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.74. The company has a market cap of £29.51 million, a P/E ratio of 671.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinovo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.60 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70 ($0.90).

Get Kinovo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinovo from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Kinovo

(Get Free Report)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

See Also

