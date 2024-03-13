Robert B. Anderson Purchases 3,600 Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) CFO Robert B. Anderson acquired 3,600 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $40,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,864.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USCB Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ USCB opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $216.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

USCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USCB. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in USCB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of USCB Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

