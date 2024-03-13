RNC Capital Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,691,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,613,023. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.78 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

