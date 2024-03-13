RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after buying an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $757.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,629. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $321.44 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $719.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $700.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

