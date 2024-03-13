RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Insider Acquires A$40,000.00 in Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Farrugia purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($26,490.07).

RMA Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.71.

RMA Global Company Profile

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company offers data on sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate.

