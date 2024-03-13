RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RIV opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
