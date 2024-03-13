Right On Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Right On Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the February 14th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Right On Brands Price Performance

RTON opened at 0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.02. Right On Brands has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.10.

Right On Brands Company Profile

Right On Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, creates and markets a range of CBD consumer products in the United States. The company offers ENDO Drops, a daily cannabidiol supplementation; ENDO Ease, a topical pain relief product; and ENDO Tokes, a pre-rolled CBD flower that comes in the shape of a cigarette, as well as ENDO gummies; and high alkaline mineral water.

