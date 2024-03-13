Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $261.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.
