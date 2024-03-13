Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $33.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $967,019.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,053.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,402. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $1,604,322 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 165.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 298,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after acquiring an additional 88,844 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.