Reviewing William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

William Hill and ams-OSRAM are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares William Hill and ams-OSRAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Hill N/A N/A N/A ams-OSRAM -45.15% 2.85% 0.67%

Risk and Volatility

William Hill has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ams-OSRAM has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Hill $1.58 billion 2.49 -$34.35 million $0.54 27.78 ams-OSRAM $3.89 billion 0.34 -$1.75 billion ($3.28) -0.20

This table compares William Hill and ams-OSRAM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

William Hill has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than William Hill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for William Hill and ams-OSRAM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Hill 0 0 0 0 N/A ams-OSRAM 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

William Hill beats ams-OSRAM on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Hill

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines. It also provides online sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. William Hill PLC was formerly known as William Hill Limited and changed its name to William Hill PLC in May 2002. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom. As of April 22, 2021, William Hill PLC operates as a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

