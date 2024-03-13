Reviewing CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) and CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M&T Bank and CapStar Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $12.75 billion 1.87 $2.74 billion $15.78 9.08 CapStar Financial $138.05 million 2.86 $39.02 million $1.57 12.15

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than CapStar Financial. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CapStar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

82.9% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of CapStar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of M&T Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of CapStar Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for M&T Bank and CapStar Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 0 7 7 0 2.50 CapStar Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

M&T Bank currently has a consensus price target of $149.71, suggesting a potential upside of 4.48%. CapStar Financial has a consensus price target of $15.58, suggesting a potential downside of 18.33%. Given M&T Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than CapStar Financial.

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. CapStar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. M&T Bank pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CapStar Financial pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CapStar Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

M&T Bank has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapStar Financial has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and CapStar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 21.49% 11.59% 1.35% CapStar Financial 19.13% 9.57% 1.05%

Summary

M&T Bank beats CapStar Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management. It offers a range of credit products and banking services, such as commercial lending and leasing, letters of credits, commercial real estate loans, and credit facilities secured by various commercial real estate to middle-market and large commercial customers. The company also provides customers deposit products, including demand, savings and time accounts, and other services; automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and other loan products, as well as residential mortgage and real estate loans; business loans, cash management, payroll, and direct deposit services to consumers and small businesses through branch network, telephone banking, internet banking, and automated teller machines. In addition, it offers trustee, agency, investment management, security brokerage, and administrative services; personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, family office, and other services; and investment products, including mutual funds and annuities, and other services for corporations and institutions, investment bankers, corporate tax, finance and legal executives, and other institutional clients. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, PPP, and other loans, as well as business term loans, home equity loans, and equipment financing and lines of credit to small and medium sized businesses. In addition, it offers telephone and online banking, and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

